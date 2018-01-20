School to host top radio political debate programme

A Peterborough school will host a top political radio programme.

Ormiston Bushfield Academy in Ortongate, Peterborough, will be hosting BBC Radio 4 programme “Any Questions?” on Friday, February 2.

The programme is presented by Jonathan Dimbleby and is Radio 4’s flagship political debate programme.

The academy will provide pupils with opportunities to welcome and chat to panellists and guests before the programme, as well as participate as members of the audience.

Some students with a particular interest in media and broadcasting will be given the special opportunity to work with the BBC engineers on the day, gaining real-life experience in helping to run a live national broadcast.

Tickets for the programme are free, but are limited, and will be issued on a first come, first served basis. Tickets can be requested by contacting AnyQuestions@bushfield.co.uk, providing your name, address and contact telephone number, and stating the number of tickets required (a maximum of 4 per person). Doors open at 6.45pm