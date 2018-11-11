School keeps Good Ofsted rating

Staff at Sir Harry Smith College in Whittlesey are celebrating after Ofsted inspectors visited the school.

The college had been rated as ‘Good’ at the last inspection in 2014 - and the school retained their rating. Inspector Jason Howard said: “This school continues to be Good.”

Principal Dawn White said she believed there was ‘no limits’ as to what the school could achieve in the future.

She said: “I should like to take this opportunity to thank our exceptional teaching and support staff, governors, parents and members of the wider community.

“Most of all, I should like to thank all of our students for their loyalty, resilience, generosity, integrity, compassion, commitment and hard work and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for embracing changes and continuing to help us drive school improvement, never settling for second best.”