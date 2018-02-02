Peterborough Primary school set for multi-million pound expansion

A £4 million project will see Woodston Primary School expand by a form of entry.

Peterborough City Council has entered into a contract with Kier Construction Limited for the works which will see the school in Celta Road go from 60 pupils in a year to 90.

In order to accommodate the expansion, the project will include a new two storey block comprising seven classrooms, a breakfast club room, toilets and a studio as well as an extension to the current kitchen.

The staff room will also be extended to accommodate the additional staff required.

Moreover, the car park will be extended and the existing play park relocated to provide additional play equipment and an upgraded play surface, fencing and gate, with a dedicated pathway from Celta Road.

It is anticipated that the scheme will receive planning permission in April with works starting in August and the project completed by September 2019.

To allow for the expansion to go ahead, works are also due to begin in April in Celta Road to reduce congestion and allow for two-way traffic.