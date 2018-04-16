Parents left waiting to find out primary school places in Peterborough due to IT failure

Parents were left waiting 11 hours to find out which primary school in Peterborough their child will go to due to an IT failure.

Many parents stayed up until 12.30am this morning (Monday, April 16) to find out which school their child will be attending from September but were frustrated when the placement was not available to see.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said at 11.30am this morning: “Our IT is now fixed. Parents can now log-on to view their offer and they will also receive the email confirmation shortly. Our apologies for any inconvenience caused.”