New funding for Peterborough adult learners courses

Cross Keys Homes has secured just under £25,000 of funding through City College Peterborough’s Community Learning Trust fund.

This means Cross Keys can build on its ‘All About You’ courses aimed at supporting Peterborough’s adult learners who are the least likely to participate in mainstream learning.

The courses will include home and garden maintenance, family cooking on a budget and adult literacy, as well as accredited qualifications in mental health awareness and in volunteering.

Courses start in October with Cross Keys Homes hoping to help support more than 100 new learners.

Kate Newbolt, service manager - customer, community and stakeholder engagement at Cross Keys, said: “We are thrilled to have received this funding to continue the great work we started last year.”

For more information about the courses, call 01733 396404 or email community@crosskeyshomes.co.uk.