New era for primary schools

A new multi-academy trust - the Soke Education Trust - has taken over the running of Werrington, Wittering, John Clare and Gunthorpe primary schools.

The headteachers of the schools said in a statement: “We are delighted with the opportunity to formally collaborate and work together.

“The trust’s principles are based upon core moral leadership which places our learners at the centre of everything that we do.

“Our ambitions are to: Sustain high achievement, Empower confident learners and Transform the life opportunities for all.”

Chair of trustees Claire Spooner said: “It was inevitable that John Clare, Werrington and Wittering Primary Schools would look at the benefits of becoming an academy.

“With the schools previously having improved/learned from working together and a track record of productive partnership, this combination was an obvious choice.”

She added: “We are delighted to welcome Gunthorpe Primary School to our trust.”

Claire (pictured back left) is standing next to Rachel Woodford, Fran Hollingsworth, Rachel Simmons, Ben Wilding and Rhys Thrower. Pupils from the four schools are sitting in front.