Nearly 90% of Cambridgeshire pupils receive first choice secondary school

Nearly 90 per cent of pupils in Cambridgeshire have received their first choice of secondary school.

A total of 6,691 applications were received by the deadline of October 31, 2018. Of these more than 5,990 (89.5 per cent) resulted in children being offered a place at their first preference school compared to 5,561 last year.

A further 449 (6.7 per cent) children have received the offer of a place at their second or third preference school.

Jonathan Lewis, service director for education for Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “We dealt with significantly more applications for secondary school places in the county this year. We expect this trend to continue for the coming years and are planning for this by working with existing schools to increase their capacity and to plan for new secondary schools in the areas where demand is greatest with a planned investment in secondary school places of £200 million between 2019-20 and 2023-24.

“We advise all applicants to use all three of their preferences when applying for a secondary school place and to ensure that they include their catchment school as one of their preferences to give themselves the best chance of securing a place.”