IN PICTURES: 900 primary school pupils make Peterborough Sings a hit

The Peterborough Sings! Abba Singing Days took place at The Cresset on Monday and Tuesday this week, with more than 900 pupils from 13 primary schools participating over the two days.

These are the eighth in a series of “big sing” events funded by Arts Council England and delivered by Peterborough Sings! in partnership with Peterborough Music Hub as part of the Peterborough Singing Strategy which is transforming provision for singing in the city’s primary schools.

With the emphasis on fun and enjoyment, the repertoire was chosen to give an insight into the music of ABBA, with the children performing hits including Waterloo, I Have a Dream, Mamma Mia, Thank You for the Music, The Winner Takes It All and Super Trouper.

Directed by William Prideaux, the singing days provided pupils with expert vocal coaching and the opportunity to rehearse and perform with a live band, and to learn about the various instruments during a series of interactive “meet the musicians” sessions. To conclude each day, pupils performed live on stage to some very appreciative audiences!

“A super day! The children have had a great time meeting the musicians and learning all about their instruments. To top it off, what could be better than a concert of ABBA songs? Fabulous!”said teacher Moira Lester, from Ravensthorpe Primary School

“What a wonderful opportunity for pupils from different schools and backgrounds across the city to work and perform together. It’s really fantastic to see how much enjoyment and self-confidence they gain from the experience,” added Di Roberts, from Woodston Primary School

And “A fantastic educational experience – engaging, lively and fun! The children have had the opportunity not only to sing for enjoyment but also to learn about vocal techniques,” said Penel Tipping, Thorpe Primary School.

Taking part were: Eye Primary School, Highlees Primary School, St Augustine’s Junior School, Paston Ridings Primary School, Gunthorpe Primary School, Winyates Primary School, Braybrook Primary School, Ravensthorpe Primary School, Woodston Primary School, Leighton Primary School, Eyrescroft Primary School, All Saints Primary School and Stanground St Johns CE Primary School.