Glowing report for day nursery

A Yaxley day nursery has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ once again by Ofsted. Little Acorns Day Nursery and Montessori School in Broadway received a glowing report, which said: “Children are extremely well-prepared to move on to the next stage of their learning, including, eventually, school.”

It added: “Throughout the nursery, children thrive and have enormous fun.” There was also praise for the support children with special educational needs and/or disabilities receive and the performances of staff and senior leadership.

Manager Roshani Dasanayake said: “We are over the moon that our hard work has paid off and we have achieved the outstanding outcome in all areas from our recent Ofsted inspection. The staff have all worked extremely hard. We would also like to say thank you to parents for all their support.”