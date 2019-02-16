Finance lessons from Economist editor

Budding bankers and reporters were given a unique insight into life at The Economist.

Finance Editor of The Economist, Helen Joyce, joined youngsters at Sawtry Village Academy for a lesson last week.

Helen visited the school to observe their lessons in managing money and how the finance sector works. She also talked to the students about their views on money and their thoughts about their future financial decisions and how their learning will help them.

Dominic Vallier, Relationship Manger, The London Institute of Banking & Finance said “It was a fantastic opportunity to have Helen at Sawtry Village Academy, to see first-hand the importance of financial education being delivered to young people.”