Barnack youngsters go for gold

Youngsters at Barnack Preschool tossed bean bags, collected toys in a bucket and ran as fast as they could as part of their annual fundraising sports day.

The children aged two to four from Barnack Preschool, Barnack near Peterborough took part in the special sponsored sports day to raise money for new outdoor play equipment.

The mini athletes all dressed in their team colours with the

blue team being the overall event winners.

Many parents and grandparents and other family came along to support the event.

Barnack preschool practice manager Kirsty Adams said: “We have been practising for sports day for several weeks and the children have been really excited about it. It is one of our favourite events on our calendar and every child went away with a special medal and certificate. We would also like to thank everyone who sponsored our children this year.’’