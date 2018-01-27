A Wonderful way of tidying up streets

Year 5 and 6 classes at Fulbridge Academy in New England, Peterborough, are focusing on a topic this spring term called ‘Our Wonderful World’.

Looking at the surrounding environment they noticed that littering was a big issue in the local area and worked closely with AMEY and the city council to organise a litter pick as a way of supporting the community.

Litter picks will be completed by members of the school council to help improve the situation by engaging with the local community and help tidy up the streets.

Craig Petrie, assistant principal, said: “It was a pleasure to see the children engaging with an issue that effects the area in which they live. The children enjoyed the litter pick and were extremely proud of what they achieved for themselves and the community.”