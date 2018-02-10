A new approach to improve reading standards in Peterborough has been launched.

A Vision for Reading has been developed by Peterborough City Council, Vivacity and the National Literacy Trust.

It establishes reading as a priority for every service, business and community group, outlining how the city can work together to give Peterborough’s children improved opportunities through reading.

Two of the focuses are on recruiting and training ‘Reading Buddies’ to support pupils at schools and raising awareness of, and implementing, the School Readiness Project to ensure more children are ready to learn when they start school.

The aim is that by August 2021, the rate of literacy improvement in Peterborough will be double the national rate, with attainment at 75 per cent (or in line with national averages) for key literacy measures from early years to GCSE. The scheme was launched at a lunch hosted by the Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr John Fox.