A-LEVEL RESULTS: Wisbech Grammar School

Wisbech Grammar School said it had recorded its best results “for a number of years”.

Fifty seven per cent of grades were at A*-B, 31 per cent of which were A* and A.

Abigail McGlone, Tarn Chamberlain James and Anna Kober

The A* to C results were up by 11 percentage points to 87 per cent with an overall pass rate above 99 per cent.

Some of the pupils with top results were:

Katy Landles - 2 A*s English literature and history and a B in French and is off to Leeds to read history of art

Eden Cooper - 2 A*s in textiles and biology and an A in chemistry and is off to Birmingham to read medicine.

Arran Shipley, Abigail McGlone, Eden Cooper, Anna Kober and Oliver Mann

Anna Kober - 2 A*s in biology and chemistry and an A in maths and will take medicine at Nottingham.

Zara Jutsum - 2 As in fine art and textiles and B in graphics to read graphic and media design at UAL

Arran Shipley - 3 As biology, chemistry and economics and is off to Birmingham to read business management.

Ran Tai - 2 As in fine art and textiles to read graphic and media design at UAL

Jack Sidgwick - 3 As in biology, chemistry and geography and will read earth science at St Andrews.

Maxwell Eales 2 As in biology and business studies and a B in chemistry and is off to Plymouth to read medicine.

Tarn Chamberlain James will be taking up a place at Cambridge to read veterinary medicine (2 A*s in biology and chemistry and an A in physics), and Oliver Mann (3 A*s in biology, chemistry and maths) will read medicine at Newcastle.

Tarn said: “I am overwhelmed with my results and excited about my future at Cambridge university. I have always felt that anything is possible at WGS Sixth Form and I’m ready now for the next chapter of my life.”