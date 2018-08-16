A-LEVEL RESULTS: Thomas Deacon Academy in Peterborough

Pupils at Thomas Deacon Academy achieved a pass rate of 95 per cent at A-Level and 97 per cent in vocational qualifications.

In nine subjects more than a quarter of candidates achieved grades A*-A, and in more than one-third of subjects more than 50 per cent of pupils achieved grades A*-B.

Thomas Deacon Academy

Richard Valler, acting principal, said: “These strong results indicate the hard work of our students and is reflective of the ethos and culture in the Sixth Form at TDA.

“Eighty four per cent of our students gained three or more A-Levels, showing continued improvement in academic achievement, allowing high proportions of young people to continue along their chosen academic or vocational pathway.

“We are very proud of all of our students but special mention must go to Devesh Erda for his stunning performance achieving four A-Levels at A* grade and Annie Cavanagh achieving three A* grades.”

Ben Treverton, head of Sixth Form, said: “Given the numerous changes to vocational subject specifications we are exceptionally pleased to have attained a pass rate of 97 per cent with a third of candidates achieving Distinction grades or better.

“We were particularly delighted for twins Freya and Kerenza Whitehead, both of whom have been successful in obtaining places to study Criminal Justice at Leeds University.”

Impressive individual performances include:

. Devesh Erda: A*, A*, A*, A* - further maths, maths, physics, chemistry – going to study computing at Imperial College, London

. Annie Cavanagh: A*, A*, A*, A - English literature, English language, art and politics – going to study at University of Sheffield

. Hannah Danks: A*, A, A - PE, maths, geography – Geography at Newcastle

. Hamza Zaman: A, A, A, – biology, chemistry, maths – Dentistry at Plymouth

. Freya Whitehead: A*, A, A – psychology, politics, RE – Criminal Justice at Leeds.