A-LEVEL RESULTS: The Peterborough School

The Peterborough School has seen its best A-Level results for six years with a five per cent improvement in the number of top grades achieved.

A third (33 per cent) of all grades were at A* or A and just under two-thirds (59 per cent) were at A*-B in the tougher, linear courses.

Pupils at The Peterborough School receiving their results

Top performers included Muhammad Anjum and Michael Tyler, who both achieved three A*s with an additional A* in their Extended Project Qualification (EPQ).

Muhammad’s top grades in biology, chemistry and maths will allow him to take up his place to study Medicine at Nottingham and Michael’s A*s in maths, further maths and physics mean he will study Computer Science at Warwick.

Harry Elliott-Henson’s A*, A*, A will see him studying maths at the University of Bath and Upasana Das and Matthew Hunt’s three As each mean they will take up their places at Cardiff and Leeds for Medicine and Economics.

Headmaster Adrian Meadows was thrilled for all the pupils who have gained the excellent results. He said: “I am delighted that our students’ hard work has been rewarded.

“The exams are undoubtedly getting tougher and, by moving away from modular courses, students now only have one chance to achieve the grades they need so I congratulate them all on how well they have managed and their wonderful achievements.”