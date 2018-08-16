A-LEVEL RESULTS: The Deepings School

Two-thirds of A-Level results at The Deepings School were A* to C.

One-third were A*-B while the overall pass rate was 97 per cent.

Megan Burkitt and Tayla-Mai Tomlinson with their results

Among this year’s highest achieving pupils were:

Bryony Hickson: Geography A*, Chemistry A, Mathematics A

Jessica Silk: Psychology A*, Sociology A*, Business B, Extended Project Qualification C

Jonathan Allen: Biology A, Chemistry A, Mathematics A

Alex Heatley: Biology A, Chemistry A, History A

Imogen Thorpe: Biology A, Chemistry A

Megan Burkitt: History A, Sociology A, Psychology B, Extended Project Qualification A

Thomas Russell: Sociology A, Physical Education BTEC Dist*, History B

Meredith Sawyers: Art A*, Drama B, English Literature B

Emma Gibbs: Psychology A, Geography B, Mathematics B

Thomas Brittain: Geography B, Physical Education B, Psychology B, Extended Project Qualification A

Pupils who made the most progress since their GCSE examination results included Jessica Silk, Imogen Thorpe, Meredith Sawyers, Adam Jackson, Joseph Fane and Alex Heatley.

Head Boy Alex Heatley was delighted with his results and said: “After seven years The Deepings School journey is finally over and I am ecstatic to have achieved the results I have.

“I firmly believe the opportunities and support I received at this school have allowed me to achieve so well. I am now delighted to be going to the University of Bath to study Biochemistry’.

Jessica Silk was thrilled with her grades, adding: “I am delighted to have achieved such great results at The Deepings School. I am grateful for the opportunities I have had and am excited to move on to the next chapter of my life, studying Psychology at university.

Headteacher Richard Lord said: “These examination results maintain the trend of excellent academic performance at The Deepings Sixth Form. We wish all of our outgoing students the very best for the future and look forward to celebrating with them at their Presentation Evening on September 17.’