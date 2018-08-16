A-LEVEL RESULTS: New College Stamford

More than 39 per cent of pupils received A* to B grades at New College Stamford with the overall pass rate coming to 99 per cent.

Tom Vincent achieved A*, A*, A in further maths, maths and physics and will now study theoretical physics at the University of Nottingham.

Theo Taylor, Tom Vincent, Ellie Bird, Sam Burton, Krista Bendicz and Alan Cutworth receiving their awards

Former Walton Girls High School pupil Ellie Bird was also delighted to hear she was accepted into Newcastle University to study biomedical science with her results of A*, A, A in maths, chemistry and biology.

Alan Cutforth received top grades of A, A, A in computer science, maths and physics. He said: “I’ve really enjoyed my experience at New College Stamford. I have had amazing support from my tutors and in particular Paul Donschak whose passion has inspired me to continue to study physics at the University of Nottingham.”

Janet Meenaghan, principal of New College Stamford, said: “We are exceptionally proud of our students who have performed incredibly well this year.

“With a 100 per cent pass rate across 16 different subjects the proportion of students achieving high grades has increased again, with well over a third of our A0Level students achieving A*, A and B grades. We wish them every success in their future studies.”

Results day was a huge success for former Prince William School student Seb Sadler who is reading journalism at Cardiff University, with results of A*, A, B in government and politics, history and English.

He said “I have had a brilliant two years at New College Stamford, it’s been the best two years of my education.”

Head of A-Levels Marilyn Kennedy added: “We are thrilled with today’s results and are so pleased to see that the experience we offer at New College Stamford has supported so many students to achieve the grades they needed to progress to university and into their future careers in the workplace.”