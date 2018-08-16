A-LEVEL RESULTS: Ken Stimpson Community School in Peterborough

Nearly half of all A-Level results at Ken Stimpson Community School were passed.

Moreover, all pupils passed every exam that they took.

Ken Stimpson pupils with their results

Principal Bryan Erwin said: “I am proud of the achievements of both the students but also the staff at Ken Stimpson Community School as they have worked in partnership to set high academic standards that has resulted in another record year of exceptional individual and subject related results (100 per cent A*-E; 47.2% per cent A*-B pass rate).

“We feel proud that this has enabled all of our students to not only select their chosen pathway but also to carry with them a set of results that will stand them in good stead for their future careers.”