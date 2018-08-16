A LEVEL RESULTS: Jack Hunt School in Peterborough

Pupils at Jack Hunt School scored excellent A Level results following hard work over the school year.

The school saw an overall pass rate of 98 per cent, with a 48 per cent score at A*-B.

High achieving students at Jack Hunt

Headteacher, Pamela Kilbey said: “These results reflect the incredible hard work and commitment of both staff and students as they tackled the increased content and rigour of the new, linear, ‘A’ Level examinations. We are extremely pleased with an overall pass rate of 98 per cent; and an increase in our A*-B pass rate, which this year is 48 per cent.

“Whilst proud of all our students’ successes; notable achievements were by Wilson Wang who achieved three A* grades and one A grade and will be studying Chemical Engineering at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge; Sara Ghariani who achieved two A* grades and one A grade and will be studying History and Politics at Sheffield ; Abdelrahman Otify who achieved one A* and four A grades and will be studying Mechanical and Electrical Engineering at Bristol; Rabia Khatoon who achieved one A* grade and two A grades and will be studying Bio Medical Sciences at Nottingham Trent; Rebecca Withers who achieved one A* grade and two A grades and will be studying English at Birmingham; Madasser Mahmood who achieved one A* and two A grades and will be studying Economics at Leeds; Kimberly Gould who achieved four A grades and will be studying English and German at Warwick; Belmira Jalo who achieved three A grades and will be studying Economics at Manchester; and Iram Hanif who achieved three A grades and will be studying Creative and Cultural Industries: Art Direction at Kingston.

“Our Year 13s have been excellent role models in the school, they have contributed positively to the wider community and we will miss them very much. We wish them the very best of luck for their futures.”