Driver seriously injured after crash involving two cars near Huntingdon

Two people taken to hospital after being injured in crash on A141

By Stephen Briggs
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 11:27am

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on the A141 on Thursday evening.

One driver suffered serious injuries in the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.46pm yesterday (9 February) with reports of a collision involving two cars on the A141 near Wyton.

Emergency services work at the scene
“Officers, paramedics and fire crews all attended the scene.

“The road was closed while the incident was dealt with, and fire crews removed one of the drivers from their vehicle.

“Both drivers, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for treatment. One received serious, but not life threatening, injuries.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Chatteris, Ramsey and St Neots all attended. The spokesperson said: “Using specialist equipment they released a casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews. Two casualties were out of their vehicles when the crews arrived.”