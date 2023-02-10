Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on the A141 on Thursday evening.

One driver suffered serious injuries in the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.46pm yesterday (9 February) with reports of a collision involving two cars on the A141 near Wyton.

Emergency services work at the scene

“Officers, paramedics and fire crews all attended the scene.

“The road was closed while the incident was dealt with, and fire crews removed one of the drivers from their vehicle.

“Both drivers, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for treatment. One received serious, but not life threatening, injuries.”