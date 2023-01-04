The driver of a car involved in a crash with a lorry on the A47 almost two weeks ago is still in a critical condition.

Police have confirmed that an investigation into the crash- that occurred between the Dogsthorpe and Eye roundabouts on December 22- is still ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

A man remains in a serious condition after the crash on the A47.

Emergency services, including Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue, Cambridgeshire Police, the Magpas Air Ambulance and the East of England Ambulance Service, were called to the incident at around 2:30pm.

Two people were taken to hospital, with one of them being the driver of the Mercedes. Only the Mercedes driver suffered serious injuries.