Driver injured in crash on main Peterborough road

The incident happened on Oundle Road at the junction with the Nene Parkway at about 2.25pm yesterday (Sunday).

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “Police were called at 2:26pm on Sunday (25 July) to a single vehicle collision in Oundle Road, where a vehicle had left the road and collided with a wall, opposite the Gordon Arms pub. A man was treated at the scene for slight injuries and his vehicle was recovered.”