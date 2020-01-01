Driver airllfted to hospital after Frank Perkins Parkway crash - appeal for witnesses

A driver was airlifted to hospital after crashing on the Frank Perkins Parkway last night (Tuesday).

The Skoda driver crashed northbound, with police then closing the road in both directions at Stanground for several hours.

The emergency scenes at the crash on the Frank Perkins Parkway

Officers were called out at 6.14pm with the road reopening more than four hours later.

An air ambulance, ambulance crews and police were all called to the scene, with the driver - a man in his 30s - airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital with "serious injuries," according to a police spokesman.

The incident is currently being investigated, and any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to call 101 quoting incident 347 of December 31.