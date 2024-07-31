Drink driver who almost crashed head-on into police car handed driving ban

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drink driver who almost crashed head-on with a police car has been disqualified from driving for three years.

Deividas Siaulys, 29, overtook a row of parked cars in Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, and headed towards police in the middle of the road in the early hours of July 7.

A force spokesperson said: “The officers sounded their horn and braked to avoid a collision, while Siaulys jolted the BMW he was driving and narrowly avoided the police car.

“He accelerated away from the officers before he pulled over in Century Square, Millfield, and ran.”

Siaulys, of Eastfield Road, Eastfield, was arrested and failed a breath test. He later admitted being almost double the legal drink drive limit, driving with no insurance and driving with no licence, following a driving ban in November 2022.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (July 24) and was disqualified from driving for three years and fined £646.

PC Sonny Pepper, who investigated, said: “Siaulys had been drinking and acted recklessly by speeding off to try to avoid being caught. His actions could have seriously harmed either himself or other road users.

“Driving while under the influence of alcohol is extremely dangerous. Those who decide to have a drink should arrange an alternative mode of transport to help make the roads safer.”