Dozens of trucks roll out from RAF Wittering as part of major training exercise

Joint Protector is a large-scale exercise involving a UK-led partnership with other northern European countries known as the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). The JEF is made up of 10 like-minded nations; the UK (as the framework nation) together with Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

This morning at approximately 11am the first convoy left RAF Wittering and headed for mainland Europe. The overland route will take 2MT Squadron through most of the northern European countries over a period of four days and well over 1000 miles. The overcast conditions did nothing to dampen the atmosphere as the drivers enthusiastically prepared for the long journey ahead.

In the weeks leading up to today’s roll-out, RAF Support Force personnel from No 1 Expeditionary Logistics Squadron and 2MT Squadron have been readying the tonnes of equipment and supplies needed to sustain a major exercise.

Squadron Leader Dan Cook is Officer Commanding 2MT, he said: “There are many considerations, but by far the biggest challenge is making sure that all the right equipment is in place and that the drivers are all ready for the move. Diplomatic clearances across borders need to be arranged and, of course, we need to be absolutely sure of the safety of our drivers.”

Formed at King’s College in Cambridge in 1940, 2MT’s first role was to ferry aircraft spares and ammunition between RAF Stations during the Battle of Britain. More than 80 years on and 2MT remains the RAF’s road going heavy lift capability. It recently deployed to the NATO Black Sea Air Policing Mission in Romania, carrying the vital spares and supplies needed to keep the Typhoon jets flying. The Squadron’s trained military drivers also operate the specialist vehicles, fuel bowsers and towing tractors, needed to keep a modern airbase moving.

The RAF Support Force is headquartered at RAF Wittering and brings together most of the capabilities and skills needed to sustain modern air operations and exercises; specialist engineering and logistics, advanced military communications, tactical medical services, mountain rescue and music services.