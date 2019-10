A dog entering the Fletton Parkway caused a four car crash this evening (Friday).

The animal entered the road before 7pm, causing the vehicles to collide.

Police road closed sign

Police, the ambulance service and the fire service are all said to be at the scene near the IKEA roundabout.

Nobody is seriously injured, but the dog has sadly died.

The road has been closed eastbound, causing heavy traffic, but recovery is expected to be completed in the near future.

Motorists should avoid the area.