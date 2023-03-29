Fire crews from across Cambridgeshire responded to a blaze at a recycling centre near Monks Wood in Huntingdonshire.

The building, close to Sawtry off the B1043, caught fire on Monday evening at around 7pm.

A spokesperson said: “Crews from St Neots, Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Yaxley, Manea, Chatteris, Sawtry, Huntingdon, Kimbolton, Cambourne and Ramsey responded during the course of the evening.

Crews were called to the fire in Monks Wood.

“They responded to a fire at a recycling centre involving around 40 tonnes of recycling and household waste.

“Firefighters worked through the night to get the fire under control and prevent further spread while working with onsite colleagues to remove waste from the building and dampen down the area.”

