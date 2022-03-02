Delays on busy Peterborough roundabout after car catches fire

Emergency crews were called at 12.40pm today to reports of the blaze.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A crew from Dogsthorpe was called to reports of a fire near the Van Hague roundabout on Eye Road at 12.40pm. Crews arrived to find a car well alight.

“All occupants were out of the car on arrival.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews were still on the scene at 1.15pm.

The fire has caused traffic issues around the roundabout, and also impacted bus services in the area.