Remembrance Sunday parade in Peterborough pays tribute to military heroes

Hundreds turned out in Peterborough on Remembrance Sunday to pay their respects.
By Ben Jones
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:09 GMT

Representatives from all of the armed forces turned out for the annual wreath laying ceremony and a short service at the Bridge Street War Memorial, as well as the minute’s silence at 11am.

Members of the forces then proceeded towards the Cathedral for a service at 11:30am.

Members of the public gathered both at Bridge Street as well as in Cathedral Square where proceedings were shown on big screens.

Remembrance Sunday parade and wreath laying at the City War Memorial

1. Remembrance Sunday in Peterborough

Remembrance Sunday parade and wreath laying at the City War Memorial Photo: David Lowndes

A 115 Squadron air cadet with their wreath.

2. Remembrance Sunday in Peterborough

A 115 Squadron air cadet with their wreath. Photo: David Lowndes

Remembrance Sunday parade and wreath laying at the City War Memorial.

3. Remembrance Sunday in Peterborough

Remembrance Sunday parade and wreath laying at the City War Memorial. Photo: David Lowndes

Remembrance Sunday parade and wreath laying at the City War Memorial.

4. Remembrance Sunday in Peterborough

Remembrance Sunday parade and wreath laying at the City War Memorial. Photo: David Lowndes

