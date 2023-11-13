Remembrance Sunday parade in Peterborough pays tribute to military heroes
Hundreds turned out in Peterborough on Remembrance Sunday to pay their respects.
By Ben Jones
Published 13th Nov 2023, 11:09 GMT
Representatives from all of the armed forces turned out for the annual wreath laying ceremony and a short service at the Bridge Street War Memorial, as well as the minute’s silence at 11am.
Members of the forces then proceeded towards the Cathedral for a service at 11:30am.
Members of the public gathered both at Bridge Street as well as in Cathedral Square where proceedings were shown on big screens.
