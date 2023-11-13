Remembrance Sunday parade in Peterborough pays tribute to military heroes

Hundreds turned out in Peterborough on Remembrance Sunday to pay their respects.

Representatives from all of the armed forces turned out for the annual wreath laying ceremony and a short service at the Bridge Street War Memorial, as well as the minute’s silence at 11am.

Members of the forces then proceeded towards the Cathedral for a service at 11:30am.

Members of the public gathered both at Bridge Street as well as in Cathedral Square where proceedings were shown on big screens.

1 . Remembrance Sunday in Peterborough Remembrance Sunday parade and wreath laying at the City War Memorial Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Remembrance Sunday in Peterborough A 115 Squadron air cadet with their wreath. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Remembrance Sunday in Peterborough Remembrance Sunday parade and wreath laying at the City War Memorial. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Remembrance Sunday in Peterborough Remembrance Sunday parade and wreath laying at the City War Memorial. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales