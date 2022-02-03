Large aircraft activity and night flying expected around Peterborough and the surrounding areas.
Night flying and large aircraft activity expected at Royal Air Force Wittering.
The expected activity will take place from February 15 until the evening of February 17.
As part of Exercise Swift Pirate, large aircraft are expected to operate during the day from Tuesday (February 15) until the evening of Thursday (February 17.) There will be night flying from 5pm to 9pm.
Royal Air Force Wittering is reaching out to its neighbours and the nearby equestrian establishments to inform them of a change to the usual pattern of flying activity.
A statement from the base said operating under the cover of night is essential to modern military operations.
It added that Night Vision Goggles are a real tactical advantage and enable crews to land and take-off safely during the hours of darkness.
The Station is one of several that supports night flying; a variety of airfields and environments gives crews a breadth of experience and ensures that no single area is unduly burdened.