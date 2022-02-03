Large aircraft activity and night flying expected around Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

The expected activity will take place from February 15 until the evening of February 17.

The expected activity will take place from February 15 until the evening of February 17.

As part of Exercise Swift Pirate, large aircraft are expected to operate during the day from Tuesday (February 15) until the evening of Thursday (February 17.) There will be night flying from 5pm to 9pm.

Royal Air Force Wittering is reaching out to its neighbours and the nearby equestrian establishments to inform them of a change to the usual pattern of flying activity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the base said operating under the cover of night is essential to modern military operations.

It added that Night Vision Goggles are a real tactical advantage and enable crews to land and take-off safely during the hours of darkness.