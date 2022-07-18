The Met Office has issued a severe warning to people living in Peterborough after soaring temperatures could lead to a “threat to life”.

It’s the first red warning the Met Office has ever issued for extreme heat, warning of a “potentially very serious situation” in parts of England - otherwise known as ‘level four’.

An exceptional hot spell on Monday and Tuesday are forecast, leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

Mercury on Monday is predicted to hit 37 degrees while Tuesday brings with it higher temperatures of 40 degrees in Peterborough.

‘Real health risks’

Peterborough City Council’s Director for Public Health, Jyoti Atri, said: “For some people, especially older people, those with underlying health conditions, babies and people who work outside, the summer heat can bring real health risks.

“That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk this summer. If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support.”

A recording of 38.7 degrees was recorded at Cambridge Botanic Garden on Thursday, 25 July, 2019 which was the highest temperature officially recorded in the UK in 2019.

Level four is reached “when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system…. At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups.”

It comes as health services are being pushed to the limit in Peterborough as the hot weather has seen an ‘exceptionally’ high demand for services.

There has been an increase in demand for the already under pressure East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and Peterborough City Hospital.

It has been reported that all ambulance services in the country – including the East of England service, which covers Peterborough and Cambridgeshire – are at REAP level 4.

REAP is the Resource Escalation Action Plan and REAP 4 is the highest escalation level which indicates extreme pressure.

National Highways is also advising motorists and their passengers to be well prepared for any journeys over the next two days – including taking drinking water.

It has also suggested checking your vehicle before you leave home and monitoring travel conditions, in case for busy roads.

UK Health Security Agency tips to staying safe in the extreme sun

Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk

Stay cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms that face the sun – and remember that it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat

Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

Take sure you take water with you if you are travelling

Take care and make sure to follow safety advice if you are going into the water to cool down

Danger symptoms to watch out for in hot weather include:

feeling faint and dizzy

short of breath

vomiting

increasing confusion

Take immediate action if danger symptoms of heatstroke are present: