A cyclist was taken to hospital following a collision on a busy road in Peterborough last night (Thursday).

The incident happened on Lincoln Road in Walton.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 6.13pm to reports of a collision outside Morrisons on Lincoln Road, between a cyclist and a car.

The cyclist needed hospital treatment following the incident