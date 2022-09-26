A cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car on a roundabout near Peterborough city centre.

The collision happened on the roundabout linking Eastfield Road and Boongate in Peterborough on Friday evening.

Police said the cyclist, believed to be aged in his 20s, suffered ‘serious’ injuries in the incident.

The roundabout had to be closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

Today a Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at about 9pm on Friday (23 September) with reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist on the roundabout linking Eastfield Road and Boongate in Peterborough.

“The air ambulance attended the scene and the roundabout was closed while the incident was dealt with.

“The cyclist, believed to be a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.