A cyclist has suffered ‘serious injuries’ following a collision between a car and a bike in Peterborough.

Police have closed the road at Herlington in Orton following the incident, which happened at lunchtime, and residents are being asked to avoid the area at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cyclist, a man, has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The crash happened in Herlington

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 12.53pm to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist in Herlington, Orton Malborne.

"Officers attended the scene along with paramedics, and a man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The road has been closed and we advise people to avoid the area.”

There is no indication of when the road will re-open this afternoon, as emergency services continue to work at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad