Cyclist fundraises for the NSPCC

A keen cyclist has helped the NSPCC in Peterborough support children by taking part in a 100-mile cycling challenge on the one wet and windy day of the summer.

Richard Monkhouse from Stretton, Rutland, works for Rawlinsons Accountants in Peterborough and is a member of the NSPCC Peterborough Business Support Group.

On July 29 he battled extreme weather to complete the Prudential RideLondon in five hours and four minutes and has so far raised £810 of his £1,000 target for the NSPCC’s service centre in Peterborough.

Richard, who has been cycling for 10 years, said: “Prudential’s RideLondon event has been on my bucket list for a few years, so I’m delighted to have finally completed it.

“To be able to help children by fundraising for the NSPCC, who have been amazingly supportive to me throughout my training, is fantastic.

“It’s a charity I’m really passionate about; I’m part of the Peterborough Business Support Group for the NSPCC and we’re all about raising money for them as the work they do here in the city is incredible.

“The weather made the 100-mile route a real challenge. We battled strong winds and torrential rain for five hours, but I still thoroughly enjoyed it.

“I cannot thank everyone enough for supporting me – people have been so generous with their sponsorship and all funds raised will help young people in Peterborough.”

Sue Whitwood, NSPCC Peterborough Service Centre manager, said: “A huge thank you to Richard for completing the 100-mile cycle race for us in such torrential weather – it’s brilliant that he supported our work here at the Peterborough Service Centre.

“One of the important services we offer is Protect and Respect, where we work one-on-one with young people from the city who have been abused or are at risk of sexual exploitation.

“Without people like Richard, who give up their time to fundraise for the NSPCC, we wouldn’t be able to help as many children as we do.”

You can still donate to Richard’s JustGiving page to help support the NSPCC in Peterborough. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richard-pbsg to donate.