Cyclist (80) remains in hospital with serious injuries following collision on Peterborough's Crescent Bridge

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a cyclist was left with serious injuries following a collision on Thorpe Road in Peterborough yesterday (10 April).

The 80-year-old man from Peterborough was riding a bicycle, which was in collision with a Toyota Corolla at around 1:15pm .

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services at the scene

Thorpe Road was closed to traffic heading towards the Queensgate Roundabout for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene. The road was already closed in the opposite direction for gas works.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage should tell police about it through the force website using reference CC-10042024-0211.