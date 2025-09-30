The government has recently announced a new ‘Pride in Place’ scheme which will deliver £5b of investment to 339 communities across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding is to be spent on boosting high streets and public spaces that have fallen into disrepair.

Here in Peterborough two areas have dedicated funds of up to £20m - Paston and Orton Malbrone & Goldhay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough’s local authority also has £1.5m in funding to use elsewhere in the city.

The Prime Minister said: “For too long, people have watched their towns and streets decline - powerless to stop boarded-up shops and neglected parks. “That ends now. We’re investing in the UK’s future, by backing the true patriots that build our communities up in neighbourhoods across every corner of the country.

“Because it is people who bring pride, hope and life to our communities.”

We asked our readers how this money should be spent and what they would do with the funds if they were in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our readers suggested that more investment into local businesses was needed to improve the high street. | David Lowndes, National World resell

Cut back the trees

The biggest response we had from our readers was about the overgrown trees on Peterborough high street (Bridge Street).

Jan Lyons wrote: “Cut back the trees on Bridge Street which feels dark and gloomy even in summer.”

Edwina Towning agreed, she said: “Cut back the brambles, trees and plants that hide litter thrown into them.”

Alternatives for the high street were suggested by Lizzie Sellars, she suggested: “Get rid of some of the trees so it is not so dark and gloomy and replace them with flowerbeds."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandra Fuller wants to see similar improvements, she said: “Modernise the high street by getting rid of the oversized trees. This would open it up and make it brighter.”

Many of our readers are not happy about the amount of trees in the city centre and wish that they could be cut back. | David Lowndes, National World Resell

Open more shops

Many of our readers called out the need for more and better shops on the high street.

Janet Anne MacDonald said: “We need some decent shops that are worth going into the town centre for, that would be a start in my humble opinion.”

Kevin Pritchard wrote: “I would like to be able to do a comprehensive shop in Peterborough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For some it is the type of shops that already exist in the town centre that they wish they could change.

“Open shops that aren’t vape shops or fake cigarette shops,” said Tom Pierson.

Janey Khan wrote that she wished there were less gambling venues and Anita Downs Santoro suggested there should be less barbers.

Several other readers said they wished there was a better variety of retail shops including Robert Heys, Erin McGuigan and Annie Atkin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside retail some readers want more varied restaurants.

Phil Mac wrote: “I would love a Yo Sushi to open.”

Our readers said they wanted a better variety of shops near the high street. | David Lowndes, National World resell

Go back in time

Some of our readers reminisce to a time they felt that Peterborough had a thriving high street.

Melanie Stokes wrote: "Peterborough used to be a lovely place to come shopping in the 80s.

“Online has affected everywhere, not just Peterborough.

“Also there is a lot of poverty and people haven’t got the money for independent shops.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Chris Harper wrote that he feels it is possible to return the high street to its former glory with “clean, safe, well policed walking routes to and from car parks and bus stations.”

He also stressed the need for big events and festivals.

Some readers wished that Bridge Street could return to its glory days of the past. | David Lowndes, National World Resell

Investment into business

Many of our readers pointed out that better shops and restaurants are not possible without investment.

Gabri Ella said: “Small business enterprise development funding is needed.”

Adina Jeynes suggested that more small independent shops would open if rents were lowered in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Thorton agreed, he said: “Lower the business rated on Queensgate.”

John Whitby said: “There needs to be a drastic cut to business rates generally but there should be a special deal for independent retailers.

“They should stop driving retailers out and supporting online offerings who don’t pay anywhere near the retail rate.

Other ideas

A few of our readers mentioned free parking. Both Pat O’Hanlon and Jean Jackson wrote that they wished there was better parking near the high street.

Toilets were also a topic of discussion, Karen Mounter wrote: “Toilets would be nice as a few have been taken away and not replaced.”