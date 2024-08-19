Yaxley Post Office and Spar hit by ram raiders expecting to re-open within a day of raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cash machine was stolen in early morning raid

A Post Office and Spar in Yaxley is expected to open later today – less than a day after it was hit by ram raiders.

Residents in Yaxley were shocked to see the damage caused to the shop, located in the Broadway Shopping Centre, this morning.

The JCB Telehandler used to pull a cash machine from the wall was still found outside the shop, while extensive damage could be seen to the building.

The store is set to open less than a day after being hit by raiders

The crooks got away with the cash machine during the raid, which took place at 4.20am today.

However, despite the extensive damage to the building, a determination to not be defeated by the raiders will mean the Spar will hopefully re-open later today.

A spokesperson for Spar said: “We are aware of an incident at our SPAR Yaxley store, the team are working hard to try and reopen to customers later today."

A spokesperson for Post Office added that repair work was underway, and it was hoped the store would be open by 5pm.

Raiders caused a significant amount of damage

They added: “We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and thank them for their understanding.”

Earlier today, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently at the scene of a ram raid which took place at the Spar, Broadway Shopping Centre, Yaxley at about 4.20am today (19 August). An ATM has been stolen. Crimes have been raised and an investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact police via web-chat or 101 quoting incident 38 of 19 August.”