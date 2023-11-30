A Yaxley drug dealer has been ordered to pay back his ill-gotten gains.

George Bellamy was ordered by Cambridge Crown Court, at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on Friday (November 24), to pay back £4,836.69 within one month, or face a further six months in prison.

Bellamy, 24, was arrested at his home in Broadway on September 15 last year as part of Operation Hypernova, a crackdown on county lines drug dealers.

Officers found heroin worth £860, as well as cocaine worth £500, £2,290 in cash and multiple mobile phones linking him to the ‘Lucy’ and ‘Reeko’ drug lines.

George Bellamy.

Bellamy was jailed for four years and six months in June after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.

Detective Constable James Campbell said: “Operation Hypernova was carried out last September and saw 33 county lines dismantled with crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth more than £600,000 seized along with hundreds of thousands of pounds in cash and assets.