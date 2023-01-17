A man who went on a spree of trying to enter homes in an area of Peterborough in one night has been jailed.

Kennie Owen, 44, was caught on video doorbell footage trying doorhandles of a number of homes in Werrington on the night of 12 July last year.

Upon receiving a handful of reports the following day, police release an appeal to identify the man, but also encourage further reports where doorbells had also captured the would-be burglar.

A total of 15 crimes were raised for attempted burglaries in Derwood Grove, Ainsdale Drive, Merelade Grove, Candidus Court, Swallowfield and Lewes Gardens.

The offender was identified as Owen, who was arrested in Bretton on 16 July.

Owen, of no fixed address, appeared at Huntingdon Law Court today (Monday) where he was sentenced to three years and two months in prison after previously admitting 15 charges of attempted burglary.

Detective Constable Matt Reed, who investigated for Cambridgshire Police, said the case highlighted the benefits of taking simple measures to help protect your home from burglars.

DC Reed said: “Owen tried his luck that night, hoping to come across a door that was unlocked where he would then carry out a burglary.