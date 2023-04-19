Woman who tried to smuggle heroin and crack cocaine into HMP Peterborough avoids jail in 'most exceptional' case

A woman who tried to smuggle crack cocaine and heroin into HMP Peterborough narrowly avoided a jail sentence after a judge described the circumstances as ‘a most exceptional case.’

Whitney Usher was attempting to pass the class A drugs to her then boyfriend, who was a serving prisoner at the city jail when prison guards noted suspicious behaviour.

The drugs were found in a package in the inmate’s underwear.

Usher tried to smuggle drugs into HMP Peterborough

Usher was stopped from leaving the prison by guards, and she made full admissions.

She appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday, where she admitted bringing an article into a prison.

Adam Norris, prosecuting, told the court that an immediate prison sentence should normally be imposed for offenders who try to smuggle items into jails.

But after hearing about Usher’s circumstances – including how vulnerable Usher would be to exploitation in prison and her mental health difficulties, Judge Sean Enright described the hearing as ‘a most exceptional case,’ and suspended the jail term.

Mr Norris said: “On November 5 last year, the defendant entered HMP Peterborough to see her then boyfriend.

"She was searched on the way in, and nothing was found. She sat at a table in the visiting area. Her boyfriend was also searched before he entered the area, and they greeted each other.

"Guards noted the behaviour of the prisoner was somewhat odd. They searched him after the visit and found a small parcel in his underwear. They contacted the officers in the visitors area, to ensure the defendant was kept behind.”

When Usher (23), of Russell Court, St Neots, was stopped, she made full admissions to the offences.

The court heard analysis of the drugs showed that there was 1.7g of heroin – which had a street value of between £80 and £160, but the value in prison was worth between £400 and £1,600 – and 1.45g of crack cocaine, with a street value of between £70 and £280, and a prison value of between £350 and £2,800.

A search of her house also revealed an amount of cannabis.

Jason Stevens, defending, told the court Usher had no previous convictions report.

He said: “In the past, with a previous partner (not the inmate she passed drugs to)she was the victim of serious domestic abuse.

"She then met the inmate in this case. He told her that he was under pressure to bring drugs into the prison. He said he was at risk of physical harm. She agreed to bring drugs in – something she now regrets.”

Mr Stevens told the court the two were now no longer in a relationship.

A report from the probation service raised concerns over Usher’s vulnerability and mental health

Sentencing, Judge Enright said: “The depression and anxiety diagnosis in 2019 are an important feature (in the case.). You are considerably vulnerable to exploitation.”

Along with pleading guilty to trying to take drugs into prison. Usher admitted possession of class B drugs in relation to the cannabis.