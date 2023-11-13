Woman who punched and kicked victim after row in Peterborough bar given suspended sentence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman repeatedly punched and kicked another woman multiple times in the street following an argument.

Megan Lyon, 20, was drinking at Geneva Bar, in Geneva Street, Peterborough, at about 10.15pm on Sunday, 10 April last year, when she became embroiled in a row with the victim, a 42-year-old woman.

The victim, who had accused Lyon of liking her boyfriend, left the bar but Lyon followed her into Geneva Street where she punched her twice to the head, causing her to fall to the ground.

Police said the incident happened outside Geneva Bar

Police said that Lyon kicked her twice to the head and was held back by passers-by while the victim stood up and went to sit on the footpath.

Lyon broke free and once again punched the victim in the head and kicked her three times while she was on the ground.

The victim tried to escape but Lyon punched her multiple times again before the victim fell to the ground for a third time and Lyon kicked her in the head again.

Officers arrived and arrested Lyon.

On Wednesday (8 November), at Cambridge Crown Court, Lyon, of Eversden Road, Harlton, South Cambridgeshire, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

PC James Brand said: “This was a merciless assault that could have had far worse consequences for the victim and I hope this sentence serves as a wake-up call for Lyon.