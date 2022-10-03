Drug dealers and burglars are among crooks who have been jailed after committing offences in and around Peterborough.
The criminals appeared in court in September, and are now in prison – and their pictures have been released by police.
These are not all the criminals jailed in September – but just the ones who police have published a picture of.
1. Damian Davies
Damian Davies (34) stole a handbag from a woman’s house and then spent money using her bank card. Davies, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 876 days in prison, having admitted fraud by false representation, and burglary and theft. He was also ordered to pay back £228 to the victim.
2. Elizabeth Kinlan
Elizabeth Kinlan (49) of Paynels, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, admitted supply of crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis and cocaine, as well as burglary after supplying drugs at a funeral. She was jailed for 30 months
3. Ignas Daumantas
Ignas Daumantas (34) of no fixed address, was sentenced to five years in prison after admitting possession of a firearm after officers found a stash of weapons at a Fletton home
4. Aleksej Sergejev
Aleksej Sergejev of Barnby Gate, Newark was jailed for seven years and eight months after admitting possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring criminal property following a police raid on a home in Fletton
