News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Some of the crooks jailed in September

Woman who dealt drugs at funeral and arsonist who torched ex's bin - Rogues gallery of crooks jailed in and around Peterborough in September

Drug dealers and father and son who threatened neighbour with a ‘gun’ in argument over bins among those starting jail sentences

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 5:00 am

Drug dealers and burglars are among crooks who have been jailed after committing offences in and around Peterborough.

The criminals appeared in court in September, and are now in prison – and their pictures have been released by police.

These are not all the criminals jailed in September – but just the ones who police have published a picture of.

1. Damian Davies

Damian Davies (34) stole a handbag from a woman’s house and then spent money using her bank card. Davies, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 876 days in prison, having admitted fraud by false representation, and burglary and theft. He was also ordered to pay back £228 to the victim.

Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales

2. Elizabeth Kinlan

Elizabeth Kinlan (49) of Paynels, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, admitted supply of crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis and cocaine, as well as burglary after supplying drugs at a funeral. She was jailed for 30 months

Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales

3. Ignas Daumantas

Ignas Daumantas (34) of no fixed address, was sentenced to five years in prison after admitting possession of a firearm after officers found a stash of weapons at a Fletton home

Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales

4. Aleksej Sergejev

Aleksej Sergejev of Barnby Gate, Newark was jailed for seven years and eight months after admitting possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring criminal property following a police raid on a home in Fletton

Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3