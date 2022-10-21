A woman has told a jury how she was raped by a former Wisbech Mayor in her own home.

The woman alleged Aigars Balsevics (41) carried out the attack in her own home in May 2021.

Balsevics – who was mayor of Wisbech in 2020/21, has pleaded not guilty to both counts he faces, saying the pair had consensual sex.

The trial continues

Peterborough Crown Court heard the woman giving evidence during the trial yesterday (Thursday), where she said the pair had gone to her home on May 24.

She told the court Balsevics had pushed her onto her own bed, before taking her trousers off and raping her.

She said he then pushed her onto her knees on the floor, forcing her to carry out a sex act on him.

Lucy Tapper, defending, said that was not the case, but the pair had had consensual sex.

Ms Tapper said: “In the bedroom I suggest he was complementing you, saying he liked you, he was kissing your neck in an affectionate, sexual way, and he was checking you were happy you were in a position where you were going to have sex.”

The woman, who broke down in tears during her evidence, said: “There was no discussion like that.”

Ms Tapper said: "The sex between you, I suggest,. was mutual.”

The woman replied: “No, it wasn’t like that.”

Ms Tapper replied: “It was something you both wanted, and you let him think that you wanted.”

The complainant said; “I didn’t want it and I didn’t want him to believe I wanted to allow it to happen.”

In later questioning, the complainant said she had shouted out, and told Balsevics ‘not to touch her.’

The court was also shown pictures of red marks on the woman’s knees, which she said were caused when she was pushed to her knees on the floor by the defendant.

Ms Tapper said it was not accepted that she had been pushed onto the floor.

Balsevics, of Burcroft Road, Wisbech, denies two counts of rape.