Woman suffers serious facial injuries in Stamford bar brawl

Officers are investigating a reported assault that took place at Mama Liz’s bar on North Street, Stamford, in the early hours of Sunday January 13.

It was reported that following a fight breaking out, a woman received serious facial injuries having been caught up in the incident.

Police news

Officers are now appealing to anyone who saw the incident to get in contact. Officers are particularly interested if anyone knows who assaulted the victim.

If you can help, please contact officers via 101 quoting incident 190000 21221, or by email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting number 190000 21221 in the subject line.