A woman who stole more than £64,000 from her elderly neighbour in Peterborough has been jailed.

Emma Willey, 43, had been trusted by her 88-year-old neighbour to carry out financial transactions for her, do her weekly food shop and help with general errands.

It wasn’t until November last year when the victim received a summons to court for failed direct debits, that she contacted her bank and was told her balance was just three pence.

Custody photo of Emma Willey.

Over a period of three years between December 2019 and November 2022, Willey had helped herself to £64,434.62 of the victim’s money.

In interview following her arrest, she admitted fraudulently obtaining money and told detectives she was addicted to crack cocaine and withdrew the money to fund her habit.

She claimed she began using it a few times and continued to do so as it was “easy”, but didn’t realise how much she had used, thinking it was about £10,000.

Willey, of Birchwood, Orton Goldhay, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on 12 May where she was sentenced to a year and nine months in prison after previously admitting fraud by false representation.

An indefinite restraining order is also in place and Willey will be subject to a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing where an order will be made for the victim to have her funds repaid.

Detective Constable Lauren Easton, who investigated, said: “Willey abused the trust of an elderly woman who looked to her for support.

“I am pleased we have brought her to justice and the victim will have her stolen money repaid.”