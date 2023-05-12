News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Woman stole £64,000 from elderly Peterborough neighbour leaving her with three pence so she could fuel crack cocaine habit

The victim will have her stolen money repaid after her trust was “abused”

Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 12th May 2023, 16:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:35 BST

A woman who stole more than £64,000 from her elderly neighbour in Peterborough has been jailed.

Emma Willey, 43, had been trusted by her 88-year-old neighbour to carry out financial transactions for her, do her weekly food shop and help with general errands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It wasn’t until November last year when the victim received a summons to court for failed direct debits, that she contacted her bank and was told her balance was just three pence.

Custody photo of Emma Willey.Custody photo of Emma Willey.
Custody photo of Emma Willey.
Most Popular

Over a period of three years between December 2019 and November 2022, Willey had helped herself to £64,434.62 of the victim’s money.

In interview following her arrest, she admitted fraudulently obtaining money and told detectives she was addicted to crack cocaine and withdrew the money to fund her habit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She claimed she began using it a few times and continued to do so as it was “easy”, but didn’t realise how much she had used, thinking it was about £10,000.

Willey, of Birchwood, Orton Goldhay, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on 12 May where she was sentenced to a year and nine months in prison after previously admitting fraud by false representation.

An indefinite restraining order is also in place and Willey will be subject to a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing where an order will be made for the victim to have her funds repaid.

Detective Constable Lauren Easton, who investigated, said: “Willey abused the trust of an elderly woman who looked to her for support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am pleased we have brought her to justice and the victim will have her stolen money repaid.”

Advice and information about fraud can be found on the dedicated fraud page on our website.

Read More
Peterborough United fan who spat at Ipswich Town player Wes Burns fined at court