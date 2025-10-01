Woman sobs in Peterborough court after being charged with murder in Fletton

A woman cried as she stood in the dock after being charged with a murder in Peterborough.

Malgorzata Mikste, 28, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, October 1), where she was charged with the murder of Zbigniew Wasiak in Fletton.

Mr Wasiak died after police were called by the fire service at about 3.35am on 7 September with reports of the fire in Wootton Avenue, Fletton.

His body was found inside the property.

Police at the scene of the incident

A post mortem examination revealed that he had been stabbed.

Mikste, who wore a black jacket, white t-shirt and grey trousers to the hearing, confirmed her name, date of birth and her homeless status to the court through a Polish interpreter.

She was seen to be crying the charge – that she murdered Zbigniew Wasiak on September 4 in Peterborough.

District Judge Ken Sheraton told her that he could not take pleas at the Magistrates’ Court, and a murder charge could only be heard at a Crown Court.

He said: “This case can only be dealt with at a Crown Court, and I am sending it to Cambridge Crown Court.

"The next hearing will be in two days time on October 3.

"I have no authority to consider bail in the circumstances, and you will be held in custody pending that hearing.”

Mikste is the third person to be charged with murder following the death.

Michal Pluciennik, 35, of no fixed abode, and Wojcieck Piaseczny, 35, of Pilton Close, were both charged with murder last month, and have appeared at Crown Court.