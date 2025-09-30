Third person charged with murder following the death of a man in a house fire in Peterborough

A third person has been charged with murder following the death of a man in a house fire in Peterborough.

Malgorzata Mikste (28) of no fixed address, has been charged with the murder of Zbigniew Wasiak in Fletton, and has been.remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court tomorrow (October 1).

Two others were charged earlier this month following the murder of Zbigniew Wasiak.

Michal Pluciennik (35) of no fixed abode, and Wojcieck Piaseczny (35) of Pilton Close, have also been remanded in custody.

The scene at Fletton Avenue.

A post-mortem examination, which took place on September 10 concluded Zbigniew (59) died from a single stab wound to his neck.

Police were called by the fire service at about 3.35am on September 7 with reports of the fire in Wootton Avenue, Fletton.

A 29-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, both from Peterborough, who had been arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail, to return to Thorpe Wood police station on November 5 and December 3 respectively.

The Major Incident Public Portal remains open for information, doorbell or dashcam footage.