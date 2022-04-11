Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Friday evening (8 April) where the driver did not stop.

The collision, which happened in St Johns Street, Peterborough, at about 8.45pm, resulted in the woman being taken to hospital with serious injuries. She continues to receive treatment and is in a stable condition.

A police cordon was put in place on the road while investigations took place.

Police are appealing for information after the hit and run incident