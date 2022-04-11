Woman seriously injured in hit and run in St Johns Street, Peterborough
Pedestrian hit by car on city centre road
Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Friday evening (8 April) where the driver did not stop.
The collision, which happened in St Johns Street, Peterborough, at about 8.45pm, resulted in the woman being taken to hospital with serious injuries. She continues to receive treatment and is in a stable condition.
A police cordon was put in place on the road while investigations took place.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 465 of 8 April.